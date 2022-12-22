UrduPoint.com

WAPDA Issues Water Position In Rivers, Barrages, Dams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022 | 11:40 AM

WAPDA issues water position in rivers, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson of the authority inflows and outflows in Indus River at Tarbela was 18500 cusecs and 27000 cusecs while inflows and outflows in Kabul River at Nowshera was 8300 cusecs and 8300 cusecs and at Khairabad Bridge, the inflows and outflows in it was 14600 cusecs and 14600.

Similarly, inflows and outflows in Jehlum River at Mangla 9700 cusecs 20000 cusecs while inflows and outflows in Chenab at Marala 5300 cusecs and 2000 cusecs.

Meanwhile, inflows and outflows in Jinnah Barrage was recorded 43300 cusecs and 38800 cusecs, Chashma (inflows: 38700 cusecs and outflows 27000 cusecs), Taunsa (inflows 37700 cusecs and outflows 27700 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 30000 cusecs and outflows 20800 cusecs Sukkur (inflows 22000 cusecs and 7100 cusecs) Kotri (inflows 11700 cusecs and outflows 700 cusecs) Trimmu (inflows 6000 cusecs and outflow Nil cusecs) while inflows and outflows in Panjnad was 6100 cusecs and outflows Nil cusecs respectively.

Tarbela Dam was operating at the level of 1489.70 feet against the minimum operating level 1398 feet and maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage on Thursday morning was recorded 2.724 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla (Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1117.50 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage on Thursday morning was 0.728 MAF.

Chashma (Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.90 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage on Thursday morning was 0.056 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

