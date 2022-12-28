UrduPoint.com

WAPDA Issues Water Position In Rivers, Barrages, Dams

December 28, 2022

WAPDA issues water position in rivers, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesman of the authority inflows and outflows in the Indus River at Tarbela were recorded at 17200 cusecs and 10000 cusecs, inflows and outflows in Kabul River at Nowshera were 8100 cusecs and 8100 cusecs while inflows and outflows at Khairabad bridge were 15600 cusecs and 15600 cusecs.

Similarly, inflows and outflows in Jhelum River at Mangla were 6300 cusecs and 4000 cusecs while inflows and outflows in Chenab River at Marala were 7000 cusecs and 7000 cusecs respectively.

Inflows and outflows in Jinnah Barrage were 26400 cusecs and 21900 cusecs, Chashma (inflows: 25700 cusecs and outflows 13000 cusecs), Taunsa (inflows 25500 cusecs and outflows 21700 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 24800 cusecs and outflows 17800 cusecs), Sukkur (inflows 15800 cusecs and outflows 500 cusecs) Kotri (inflows 4600 cusecs and outflows 4600 cusecs), Trimmu (inflows 6100 cusecs and outflow Nil cusecs while inflows and outflows in Panjnad were 5900 cusecs and outflows Nil cusecs.

Meanwhile, Tarbela Dam was operating at the level of 1489.89 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1550 feet and minimum level of 1398 feet. Live storage on Wednesday morning was 2.732 million acre-feet (MAF).

Mangla Dam was operating at 1117.40 feet level against a maximum conservation level of 1242 feet and minimum operating level of 1050 feet. Live storage on Wednesday morning was 0.725 MAF.

Similarly, Chashma was operating at 641.10 feet against a maximum conservation level of 649 feet. Live storage was 0.042 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah, and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera, and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

