Wapda Lineman Electrocuted At Ghazi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 02:37 PM

Wapda lineman electrocuted at Ghazi

Another Wapda lineman on Friday electrocuted to death when he was changing the electricity meter at village Khalo of Tehsil Ghazi

According to the details, Ahsan resident of Mardan who was deputed at PESCO Sub Division Ghazi city went to change the electricity meter on a complaint at village Khalo, when he was installing an electric meter without safety gears from mainline suddenly,he was caught by the electric shocks and sustained critical injuries and later died.

Unfortunately, the ill-fated lineman sustained critical injuries and was shifted to Tehsil headquarter hospital Ghazi where owing to the non-availability of medical facilities in the hospital and accessibility of ambulance on time Ahsan succumbed to death.

During the last couple of weeks, electricity complaints were increased in Ghazi Tehsil due to the deteriorated cables that have not been changed for two decades, moreover, temperature rise and low voltage increased the number of complaints.

His funeral prayer was offered at Ghazi and later the body was shifted to his native town Mardan for burial.

