WASA disconnects sewerage connections of 11 service stations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has sped up steps to save underground water and disconnected sewerage connections of 11 out of 411 service stations in the city.

Assistant Director Recovery Rameez Hashmi told APP here on Friday that warning notices were served to all service stations situated at various patrol pumps in the city for installation of recycling plants till Feb 15.

He said that the step was taken to save clean water from wastage. He said that raids were being taken against those services stations which didn't install recycling plants so far despite completion of deadline period.

The 11 service stations those sewer connections were disconnected included Kashif petroleum and service station,Meraj service station, Multan petroleum service station,Bismillah service station,Mian service station, Daewoo service station,hascol service station, Daewoo Terminal service station, Naseem petroleum service station and Suzuki showroom motors.

He said that the action against remaining service stations will be started from 1st March.

He said that there will be no permission to any service station for working without installing recycling plant.

Assistant Director said that action will also be taken against those involved in wastage of clean water and action plan has been prepared regarding it.