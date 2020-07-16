WASA employees stage hunger strike against non payment of salaries

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here Thursday staged protest demonstration and hunger strike for payment of salaries and pension which had not been paid to them since last seven months.

The protest demonstration led by HDA Employees Union leaders Aijaz Hussain, Niaz Hussain Chandio and others demanded early payment of outstanding salaries and pension before Eid-ul- Azha. They have also staged a token hunger strike for pressing their genuine demands.

While addressing the participants, union leaders said salaries and pension of WASA employees were not being paid to them since last seven months due to which their families were facing financial hardship.

They warned that if salaries and pension could not be paid before Eid they would have no other option but to suspend city's water supply and sewerage system as a protest.

On the occasion, they demanded of the Sindh Chief Minister, Commissioner Hyderabad and HDA and WASA management to resolve their genuine issues by releasing outstanding salaries so that they could be able to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha like other employees.