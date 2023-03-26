WASA ensuring supply of drinking water during 'Sehri, Iftar'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :The authorities concerned of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi have been directed to ensure supply of clean drinking water particularly during 'Sehri and Iftar' time.

According to Managing Director, WASA Muhammad Tanveer, the supply of clean drinking water to the citizens was being ensured from the filtration plants during 'sehri and iftar' time.

Steps were also being taken for immediate repair in case of malfunction of tube-wells, he said.

The MD said like other parts of the country, the citizens here were also facing water shortage, which was mainly due to the decrease in the level of underground water and lack of timely construction of new water reservoirs.

In this situation where WASA was making every possible effort to provide clean drinking water to the citizens, it was also responsibility of the citizen to use water carefully and try to save this priceless blessing of Allah Almighty, he added.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play their due role to conserve water.

He also asked the citizens to cooperate with WASA and pay their water and sewerage bills on time.

The MD further said that in order to save and prevent wastage of water, WASA had improved the quality of water and taking measures to eliminate underground water leakages, which would not only save water but also help eliminate dengue.

He asked the officials to further improve the service delivery so as to enable uninterrupted water supply to the citizens during Ramazan.

