WASA making efforts for provision of quality services to citizens: MD

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Engr Khalid Raza Khan has said that all available resources are being utilized for provision of quality drainage services to the citizens.

During his visit to the eastern part of the city here on Wednesday, he said that all arrangements have been made for drainage of sewerage /rainwater during monsoon while alternate arrangements for electricity have also been made at disposal stations.

He requested the citizens to avoid throwing waste from their homes in manholes, drain lines and main channels as it will create hurdles for them and drainage of sewage water.

He visited Barkatpura, Sir Syed Town, Zulfiqar Colony, Murad Colony, Allama Iqbal Colony, Imam Bargah road and reviewed sewerage related issues.