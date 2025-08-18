WASA’ s flood management in Punjab strengthened by increased funds & water tanks: Vice Chairman Shahbaz

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmad on Monday said that under CM Maryam Nawaz, the department’s increased funding and installation of new water tanks have significantly helped control flooding in Punjab, with rainfall intensity being closely monitored through a devitalized, solar-powered control room.
In an exclusive interview with a state-run news channel, WASA Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmad explained that proactive measures were taken this year to address flooding issues in Punjab.
He mentioned that this year there has been no water-logging on the roads, as rainwater is being drained promptly and efficiently.
He highlighted that nearly 10 new water tanks were installed in critical, high-risk areas prone to water-logging and standing water after rainfall. These areas include Lakshmi Chowk, Johar Town, Waris Road, and several other vulnerable locations across the region.
Vice Chairman also emphasized that these installations are part of a broader effort under CM Maryam Nawaz’s leadership to improve flood management and reduce water-related disruptions.
He noted that by targeting the most problematic spots, WASA aims to enhance water drainage and prevent the persistent issues caused by heavy rains, ensuring safer and more resilient communities.
Chairman Shahbaz also praised the government and the Managing Director of WASA for their dedicated efforts in strengthening flood control and water management across Punjab.
He further emphasized to the public the importance of conserving Punjab’s valuable and high-quality water resources, urging citizens to avoid wastage and to adopt practices of water conservation and reuse to ensure sustainable availability for future generations.
