Open Menu

WASA’ S Flood Management In Punjab Strengthened By Increased Funds & Water Tanks: Vice Chairman Shahbaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 01:20 PM

WASA’ s flood management in Punjab strengthened by increased funds & water tanks: Vice Chairman Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmad on Monday said that under CM Maryam Nawaz, the department’s increased funding and installation of new water tanks have significantly helped control flooding in Punjab, with rainfall intensity being closely monitored through a devitalized, solar-powered control room.

In an exclusive interview with a state-run news channel, WASA Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmad explained that proactive measures were taken this year to address flooding issues in Punjab.

He mentioned that this year there has been no water-logging on the roads, as rainwater is being drained promptly and efficiently.

He highlighted that nearly 10 new water tanks were installed in critical, high-risk areas prone to water-logging and standing water after rainfall. These areas include Lakshmi Chowk, Johar Town, Waris Road, and several other vulnerable locations across the region.

Vice Chairman also emphasized that these installations are part of a broader effort under CM Maryam Nawaz’s leadership to improve flood management and reduce water-related disruptions.

He noted that by targeting the most problematic spots, WASA aims to enhance water drainage and prevent the persistent issues caused by heavy rains, ensuring safer and more resilient communities.

Chairman Shahbaz also praised the government and the Managing Director of WASA for their dedicated efforts in strengthening flood control and water management across Punjab.

He further emphasized to the public the importance of conserving Punjab’s valuable and high-quality water resources, urging citizens to avoid wastage and to adopt practices of water conservation and reuse to ensure sustainable availability for future generations.

Recent Stories

UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike Wo ..

UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia

22 minutes ago
 UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar proj ..

UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar project in Central African Republi ..

37 minutes ago
 NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains l ..

NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK

1 hour ago
 PCB chairman directs to finalize central contract ..

PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2 ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Gove ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Governor General of Solomon Island ..

2 hours ago
 Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff

Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff

2 hours ago
UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support ..

UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support for vulnerable

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United

Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United

13 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Opera House in C ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Opera House in Cairo's New Administrative Capi ..

13 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Egypt’s Islami ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Egypt’s Islamic Cultural Centre in Cairo’s ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan