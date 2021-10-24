UrduPoint.com

WASA Teams Remain Alert To Remove Stagnant Rainwater

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

WASA teams remain alert to remove stagnant rainwater

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The teams of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi remained in the field to remove stagnant rainwater.

According to WASA spokesman, the agency had completed all the precautionary arrangements in view of the heavy rainfall which forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) for twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

He informed that WASA teams on the directives of Managing Director WASA Raja Shoukat Mahmood remained on high alert to deal with any emergency and particularly deputed at Airport Road, Committee Chowk underpass, Liaqat Bagh, Javed Colony, Dhoke Khabba, Sadiqabad, Sattellite Town, Jamia Masjid Road, Murree Road and other areas.

All the operational staff was instructed to remove rainwater within shortest possible time frame despite difficulties being faced to mobilize heavy machinery in different city areas, he added.

He said, the teams utilized all available resources and rainwater was cleared particularly from low lying areas.

The spokesman said the water level situation in Nullah Lai was also being monitored.

