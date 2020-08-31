WASA urges people, not throw shopping bags in Nullah Leh

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Chairman Raja Tariq Mahmood Murtaza urged people not to throw shopping bags, garbage into Nullah Leh

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Chairman Raja Tariq Mahmood Murtaza urged people not to throw shopping bags, garbage into Nullah Leh.

As in the past, flood wrecked havoc in Rawalpindi and precious lives and property of the people were perished away in the flood.

The desilting and dredging of Nullah Leh has been completed with an aim to protect the dwellers from flood devastation, and there is no danger of flood in Nullah Leh.

Talking to APP, Chairman said while inspecting the machinery including D-wiring set, Screw Jetting Machine, Water Bowzers and Sewer Cleaning Roding Machines, the authority made it clear that all the machines in working condition.

He appealed the residents along Nuallah Lai to avoid throwing and dumping solid waste into Nullah Lai because this creates hindrances to the flow of Nullah which results in flooding during monsoon season.

Earlier, Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 conducted Flood Preparedness Exercise at Rawal Dam to check preparedness level response strategy and further enhance the operational compatibility of Rescue 1122 teams.

Civil Defense, District education Department Rawalpindi, and other related departments participated in the mock exercise in a bid to avoid flood devastation.

Dr. Abdul Rehman District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi made it clear that Rescue 1122 would fully alert for monsoon season to tackle flood like situation. According to Chief Officer Civil Defense Talab Hussain, the administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. Muhammad Mehmood, had set up a special control room to monitor flood situation in Nullahs particularly Lai. He said, Civil Defence teams would remain alert and in case of flood emergency in any area, relief and rescue operation would be started particularly in the low-lying areas of Nullah Lai.