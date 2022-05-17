UrduPoint.com

Wasay Condemns Karachi Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Monday condemned blast near Bolton Market, MA Jinnah Road, Karachi and expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious lives

In a condolence message, Maulana expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed soul of the martyred.

He sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.

