Water browsers to be operational to deal fire incidents at filth depots: FWMC chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Bilal Firoz Joiya has said that water browsers would be kept in operational condition to deal with fire incidents at filth depots.

During his visit to dumping site here on Friday, he said that fire incidents could cause environmental pollution as well as smog during the winter. Therefore, the field staff should be conscious and keep the water browsers at filth depots in operational condition round-the-clock, so that the fire if erupted, could be extinguished immediately.

He directed to save the environment from pollution while collecting and shifting waste material from filth depots to dumping site.

Briefing the CEO, General Manager Operations FWMC Muhammad Ejaz Bandesha said that FWMC was shifting 1,300 tons solid waste daily from filth depots to dumping site.

Many temporary filth stations were also set up in the city to collect waste material and these stations were emptied daily to save the citizens from putrefied smell of the waste, he added.