UrduPoint.com

Water Browsers To Be Operational To Deal Fire Incidents At Filth Depots: FWMC Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Water browsers to be operational to deal fire incidents at filth depots: FWMC chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Bilal Firoz Joiya has said that water browsers would be kept in operational condition to deal with fire incidents at filth depots.

During his visit to dumping site here on Friday, he said that fire incidents could cause environmental pollution as well as smog during the winter. Therefore, the field staff should be conscious and keep the water browsers at filth depots in operational condition round-the-clock, so that the fire if erupted, could be extinguished immediately.

He directed to save the environment from pollution while collecting and shifting waste material from filth depots to dumping site.

Briefing the CEO, General Manager Operations FWMC Muhammad Ejaz Bandesha said that FWMC was shifting 1,300 tons solid waste daily from filth depots to dumping site.

Many temporary filth stations were also set up in the city to collect waste material and these stations were emptied daily to save the citizens from putrefied smell of the waste, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fire Water Company Visit SITE From

Recent Stories

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

3 minutes ago
 President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

1 hour ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.