Water inflow in major rivers jumps to 502,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Water inflow in major rivers on Friday jumps to 502,300 cusecs against outflow of 460,500 cusecs due to raining season and snow melting in the catchment areas.

According to the data released by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) water inflow in river Indus at Tarbela was recorded as 304,800 cusecs against outflow of 302,200 cusecs.

Water inflow in the River Jhelum at Mangla was recorded as 49,200 cusecs against outflow of 10,000 cusecs.

Similarly, water inflow in Kabul River at Warsak was recorded as 61,300 cusecs.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1547.19 feet, which was 161.19 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1210.60 feet, which was 170.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 338,100, 1368,200 and 260,900 cusecs respectively.

The total water storage stood at 10.963 million acre feet (MAF).