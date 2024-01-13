Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Jan 13 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Outflows of water reduced to only 100 cusecs from the country’s 2nd largest reservoir - Mangla Dam following continual decline of water level in the reservoir because of ongoing reported heavy snowfall on upper reaches of the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir by late Friday.

Mangla dam found constantly dries following continual reduction of inflows due to intermittent snowfall on the upper reaches of the Himalayan belt and consequent unprecedented decrease in flow of water in the rivers, falling in the reservoir – where the water level has reduced to greater extent so far.

The water level in Mangla dam, located in Mirpur district of AJK, was reported as 1156.80 feet on Wednesday against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with the live storage capacity of 2.061 MAF in the reservoir, official sources told APP here late Friday.

The water level in the dam is gradually reducing further more, the sources said.

As a result of continual due inflow of water during ongoing season, the water level in Mangla Dam reservoir was recorded as 1156.80 feet after discharge of 85.20 feet of water from the reservoir by Friday Jan 12, 2024, the sources underlined.

Mangla Dam stands largest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, this year as seasonal impounding of the reservoir. official sources told the news agency.

At present, 2.061 million acre feet (MAF) of water is available in Mangla Dam reservoir, the media wing of WAPDA said on Friday.

The inflows and outflows of Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir was equally recorded as 5400 cusecs with outflows of only 100 cusecs of water from the dam on Friday.

Meanwhile, the overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma, along with the reservoir levels and the barrages on Friday, remained as follows:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 15000 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs; Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7900 cusecs and Outflows 7900 cusecs; Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 14400 cusecs and Outflow 14400, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 5400 cusecs and Outflows 100 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 4000 cusecs and Outflows 4000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 28000 cusecs and Outflows 26900 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 25400 cusecs and Outflows: 18000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 12200 cusecs and Outflows 12200 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 15200 cusecs and Outflows 2800 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows (4400 cusecs) and Outflows (4400 cusecs) Kotri: Inflows 4800 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Trimmu: Inflows (5900 cusecs) and Outflows (5900 cusecs) Panjnad: Inflows 2800 cusecs and Outflows 2800 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level: 1402 feet; present level: 1480.37 feet; maximum conservation level: 1550 feet; live storage today: 2.275 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level: 1050 feet; present level: 1156.80 feet; maximum conservation level: 1242 feet; live storage on Friday: 2.061 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level: 638.15 feet; present level: 640.10 feet; maximum conservation level: 649 feet; live storage today: 0.026 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah, and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera, and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6 a.m. on Friday.