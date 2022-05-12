Water scarcity hurts national economy: Chief Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all divisional commissioners to take immediate steps to prevent canal water theft and take strict action as per law by getting cases registered against those involved in these incidents.

He issued the directions while addressing a video link meeting attended Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar, Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Aamir Khattak and Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed. The Commissioners of all the divisions of Punjab also participated in the virtual meeting.

The Chief Secretary said that the province was facing shortage of canal water adding that this year, water theft might be increased due to its scarcity. He directed the officers to get the cases registered against those involved in water theft and take strict action without any discrimination and did not surrender to any pressure.

He directed for setting up of committees at district level for checking. Theft of canal water also harms the national economy due to reduction in agricultural production, the Chief Secretary noted.

He commended the Commissioner Bahawalpur Division for taking timely steps to address the issue of scarcity of water in Cholistan.

Briefing on the occasion, ACS South Punjab Saqib Zafar said that committees have been formed in all the districts of South Punjab to prevent water theft and monitoring of canals has been started. He also apprised the meeting of the steps taken to address the water shortage in the canals.

The Chief Secretary also briefed about rescue and relief operations being carried out in Cholistan and provision of water supply in local water storage tanks.