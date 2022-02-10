Water sports facilities provided at Hawksbay: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that water sports facilities have been provided to the people of Karachi at Hawksbay under Public Private Partnership

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that water sports facilities have been provided to the people of Karachi at Hawksbay under Public Private Partnership.

"Citizens come to Hawksbay with their families and enjoy these facilities," the Administrator said while talking to media after inaugurating the Arabian Sea Water Sports Project at Hawksbay.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, PPP leader Shakeel Chaudhry and other officials were also present on the occasion.

He said that water sports facilities were previously available only for the elite in other countries.

"These facilities have not been provided to the people of our city, our province and our country.

We have the best beach and by developing it we can increase the beauty of this city as well as getting a large amount of foreign exchange," he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the journey of development of the city will continue and construction of road from Machli Chowk to Camp is underway.

The Administrator said that besides construction of parks, playgrounds and roads, efforts are also being made to provide modern sports facilities to the people of Karachi. "We believe in service and will continue to do so," he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that more modern facilities would be provided at Hawksbay and more new projects be launched under public-private partnership.