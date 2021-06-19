UrduPoint.com
Water Supply To Remain Suspended In Hyderabad On June 20

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 10:05 PM

Water supply to remain suspended in Hyderabad on June 20

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) will suspend water supply to almost entire Hyderabad on June 20 from its New Filtration Plant on Jamshoro road

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) will suspend water supply to almost entire Hyderabad on June 20 from its New Filtration Plant on Jamshoro road.

The WASA spokesman informed here on Saturday that the suspension would last for 6 hours from early morning to noon. He added that the supply would be suspended to carry out the necessary repair and maintenance work at the city's largest filtration plant which supplies up to 70 million gallons per day water against its capacity of 30 MGD.

The WASA advised the consumers living in the city, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas as well as the Cant area to stock water for their use.

