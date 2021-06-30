UrduPoint.com
WB Provides $800mn Program Support To Pakistan To Address COVID -19 Issues

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:14 AM

WB provides $800mn Program Support to Pakistan to address COVID -19 issues

Ministry of Economic Affairs says this program will augment the government’s efforts to address the direct and indirect impact caused by COVID-19 pandemic, strengthen the health and education systems and reduce circular debt flow.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 30th, 2021) World Bank has provided 800 million Dollars Program Support to Pakistan to address the COVID -19 issues.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Noor Ahmed and Acting Country Director of World Bank Melinda Good signed the program loan agreement in Islamabad.

According to Ministry of Economic Affairs, this program will augment the government’s efforts to address the direct and indirect impact caused by COVID-19 pandemic, strengthen the health and education systems and reduce circular debt flow.

