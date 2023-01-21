UrduPoint.com

WCLA Completes 95 Per Cent Conservation Work Of Barkat Ali Islamia Hall

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 11:09 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority has completed 95 per cent conservation work of Barkat Ali Islamia Hall situated at Mochi Gate on the Circular road.

According to WCLA sources, here on Saturday, conservation work was assigned to WCLA by Ministry of Auqaf and Religious Affairs department and government of Punjab, and allocated 16.8 million rupees for the project.

Conservation work includes consolidation of wall cracks and re-plastering, colors and fresco lining, additional stairs for better access to mezzanine floor and restoration of architectural elements.

This project also included illumination works, re-laying of new electrical system, ducts for air conditioning, separate wiring for generator and Illumination of entire building.

The work started on Nov 22, 2021 and would be completed in second half of the year 2023.

The Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari said that Barkat Ali Islamia Hall was a historical building that held important stories within itself.

"It was very essential to restore this building, which is an emblem of the past movements and socio-political activities. We are honoured that WCLA was selected as executing agency for the conservation of this prestigious building. It will be put to community and tourism use after conservation " Lashari said.

