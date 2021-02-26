WCLA DG visits reviews Jashan-e-Baharan arrangements at Jillani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari Friday visited Jillani Park to review arrangements regarding Jashan-e-Baharan festival, to be kicked off from March-1.

Park and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi discussed the arrangements and preparations for the festival with the DG WCLA.

He said that PHA's annual Jashan-e-Baharan Mela is a gift for the people of Lahore, adding that various types of stalls were being set up in Jillani Park for the visitors.

The PHA DG said that efforts were being made to providethe best recreational facilities to the people in the festival. Special attention would be paid to security and corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) implementation, he added.

The WCLA DG appreciated the authorities for making better arrangements for festival and said that the Pakistani culture was being highlighted in Jashan-e-Baharan Mela.