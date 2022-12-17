WCLA launches new guided tour of Shahi Guzargah

The Walled City of Lahore Authority on Saturday launched a new guided tour of Shahi Guzargah by the name of 'Roshan Galian'.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority on Saturday launched a new guided tour of Shahi Guzargah by the name of 'Roshan Galian'.

According to WCLA sources here, the guided tour will be conducted every Saturday night at 7 p.m.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tour starts from Delhi Gate and goes up to Masjid Wazir Khan via Shahi Hammam, Sabeel wali gali, Phoolon wali gali, Tang gali, Koocha ghubarchian, Gali Surjan Singh, Haveli Dina Nath, haveli Bej Nath, Dina Nath well, Chitta gate and Chowk Wazir Khan.

Cultural performances, Dhol , Qawali and refreshments for tourists were also available.

Tourists also taste the local cuisines of old Lahore during this tour.