UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"We Will Not Abandon Our Kashmiri Brethren": Gen Bajwa

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:21 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of realization of Pakistan and it will remain so until the dispute is resolved in accordance with the United Nation's Security Council resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of realization of Pakistan and it will remain so until the dispute is resolved in accordance with the United Nation's Security Council resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir.

Addressing a function in connection with the Defence and Martyrs' Day held at the General Headquarters here, the COAS said "Kashmir is Pakistan's jugular vein and that we will never abandon our Kashmiri brethren." "Today's Pakistan gives a message of peace and this message is for the entire world. Pakistan has fulfilled its responsibilities and it is now up to the global community to reject extremism", he said.

The sacrifices of our martyrs will not go in vain, COAS said and added that the environment in the country is peaceful.

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, state terrorism is at its climax and Pakistan will go to any length for the Kashmiris, he said adding Kashmiris are the victim of the oppression and tyranny of India's Hindutava government.

"I want to assure the people of Kashmir that Pakistan will never leave them alone. The hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat together", he added.

"Pakistan's armed forces are ready to give every sacrifice for the people of Kashmir," he said He said that Pakistan today was delivering a message of peace and prosperity. "Today the peaceful and changing Pakistan is a message of peace, progress and tolerance for the world." "When we look at the situation of the subcontinent, there are clouds of war and unease as we hope for peace and prosperity but Pakistan's role has always remained positive", he added.

He said : "We have always emphasized the importance of peace, prosperity and dialogue, evident of which is that Pakistan has always supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process." Recollecting the sacrifices of the martyrs, COAS said "From 1947 till now, whether in traditional war or in operations against terrorists, our martyrs offered sacrifices and ensured the safety of the country".

At the outset of the function, COAS laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada which followed the screening of a documentary in which the martyrs were remembered by their families and friends.

The function was attended by the families and kin of the martyrsbesides senior military officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Army Martyrs Shaheed General Qamar Javed Bajwa Jammu Progress From Government

Recent Stories

Marble units use wet process to avoid dust polluti ..

5 minutes ago

EU Urges Iran to Reverse Scaling Back JCPOA Respon ..

5 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

6 minutes ago

Ittehad Founders Group sweps in SCCI elections

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

21 minutes ago

Sefcovic Agrees With Novak to Hold Russia-Ukraine- ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.