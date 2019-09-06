"We Will Not Abandon Our Kashmiri Brethren": Gen Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of realization of Pakistan and it will remain so until the dispute is resolved in accordance with the United Nation's Security Council resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of realization of Pakistan and it will remain so until the dispute is resolved in accordance with the United Nation's Security Council resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir.

Addressing a function in connection with the Defence and Martyrs' Day held at the General Headquarters here, the COAS said "Kashmir is Pakistan's jugular vein and that we will never abandon our Kashmiri brethren." "Today's Pakistan gives a message of peace and this message is for the entire world. Pakistan has fulfilled its responsibilities and it is now up to the global community to reject extremism", he said.

The sacrifices of our martyrs will not go in vain, COAS said and added that the environment in the country is peaceful.

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, state terrorism is at its climax and Pakistan will go to any length for the Kashmiris, he said adding Kashmiris are the victim of the oppression and tyranny of India's Hindutava government.

"I want to assure the people of Kashmir that Pakistan will never leave them alone. The hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat together", he added.

"Pakistan's armed forces are ready to give every sacrifice for the people of Kashmir," he said He said that Pakistan today was delivering a message of peace and prosperity. "Today the peaceful and changing Pakistan is a message of peace, progress and tolerance for the world." "When we look at the situation of the subcontinent, there are clouds of war and unease as we hope for peace and prosperity but Pakistan's role has always remained positive", he added.

He said : "We have always emphasized the importance of peace, prosperity and dialogue, evident of which is that Pakistan has always supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process." Recollecting the sacrifices of the martyrs, COAS said "From 1947 till now, whether in traditional war or in operations against terrorists, our martyrs offered sacrifices and ensured the safety of the country".

At the outset of the function, COAS laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada which followed the screening of a documentary in which the martyrs were remembered by their families and friends.

The function was attended by the families and kin of the martyrsbesides senior military officials.