(@Abdulla99267510)

Dr. Usman Anwar says they have search warrants for Imran Khan's house and will execute them as per the law.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2023) Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar claimed to have recovered weapons from Zaman Park where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's resisence is located.

"The police have recovered illegal weapons from Zaman Park," sais the IGP while addressing a press conference with Punjab Information Minister Amir Meer on Saturday.

The IGP sais they would check the license of these weapons. He said they also found bunckers there and the law would take it's course.

He said that they had search warrants and they would execute it under the law, saying that the police team was present there.

The IGP also claimed that the police personnel met huge resistance and many of them were injured and being provided medical care.

Dr. Usman said they showed constraint during the operation and did not fire even a single bullet. He also said that they faced huge trouble earlier during the operations but the Lahore CCPO successfully did it today.