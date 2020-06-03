Wearing of face mask must for everyone: District Administration

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :On the instructions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the use of face masks had been made mandatory in all public places in Abbottabad district as well as across the province and violators can be fined.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad for public awareness, a special campaign on the use of face masks has been launched on the special instructions of Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah, under which Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana visited Main Bazaar and Kachri Road on Wednesday and distributed face masks among more than 500 people. Assistant Commissioners under training and TOR TMA Abbottabad were also present on the occasion along with their team. The purpose of distribution of face masks is to make people aware of the importance of face masks so that prevention of corona is made as much as possible.