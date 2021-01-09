UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weather Turns Chilly, Mountains Caped With White Blanket In AJK

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Weather turns chilly, mountains caped with white blanket in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The weather turned chilly and mountains caped with white blanked in Himalayan and Pirpanchal ranges of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after continued torrential rain falls in planes and heavy snow falls at mountainous regions with just a single day pause during this week.

The torrential rains and harsh cool weather forced people to remain indoors while the markets are presenting the deserted look in the AJK capital Muzaffarabad. The demand of fuel and coals raised high which resulted price hike and shortage in the stores. However, the people also enjoy the rains while taking different hot soups like chicken corn soup, mixed vegetable soup, broth of Kashmiri Abgosh, Kashmiri tea and hot dishes of plao and Biryani at their homes.

According to Met office, the Himalanyan ranges of Neelum district and Pir-Panchal ranges of Muzaffarabad and Ponch divisions received heavy rains and snow fall which caped the mountains with snow blanket which caused chilly weather. Meanwhile, the police sources told APP that continued rains and snow falls at altitudes paralyzed the normal life in snow bound areas but the district administrations of the areas concerned were on high alert. The heavy machinery like bulldozers and other equipment have been deployed to clear the roads from land sliding and avalanches in remote and risky areas.

No report have been received of any incident from any area so far however, the partial road blockades are being cleared side by side.

Related Topics

Weather Shortage Police Snow Road Alert Price Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Market From Rains

Recent Stories

Energy minister tours East Coast infrastructure pr ..

1 minute ago

Ministry of Community Development secures social b ..

16 minutes ago

272 beds fixed for coronavirus patients at Nishtar ..

5 minutes ago

Police raid Sheesha bar, book 9 in rawalpindi

7 minutes ago

India is behind terrorism in Balochistan, says PM ..

23 minutes ago

Pak exports to UK crosses US $ 1 billion in first ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.