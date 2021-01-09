Weather turns chilly, mountains caped with white blanket in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The weather turned chilly and mountains caped with white blanked in Himalayan and Pirpanchal ranges of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) after continued torrential rain falls in planes and heavy snow falls at mountainous regions with just a single day pause during this week.

The torrential rains and harsh cool weather forced people to remain indoors while the markets are presenting the deserted look in the AJK capital Muzaffarabad. The demand of fuel and coals raised high which resulted price hike and shortage in the stores. However, the people also enjoy the rains while taking different hot soups like chicken corn soup, mixed vegetable soup, broth of Kashmiri Abgosh, Kashmiri tea and hot dishes of plao and Biryani at their homes.

According to Met office, the Himalanyan ranges of Neelum district and Pir-Panchal ranges of Muzaffarabad and Ponch divisions received heavy rains and snow fall which caped the mountains with snow blanket which caused chilly weather. Meanwhile, the police sources told APP that continued rains and snow falls at altitudes paralyzed the normal life in snow bound areas but the district administrations of the areas concerned were on high alert. The heavy machinery like bulldozers and other equipment have been deployed to clear the roads from land sliding and avalanches in remote and risky areas.

No report have been received of any incident from any area so far however, the partial road blockades are being cleared side by side.