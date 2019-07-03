Western system incursion can turn monsoon season extreme: Senate body told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources was informed on Wednesday that the monsoon season could be extreme with incursion of Western System, higher than normal snowfall and other climatic changes in the country

Briefing the committee which met with Shammim Afridi in the Chair, Chairman Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Ahmad Kamal said that the meteorological department forecast normal to above normal rain for northern part including Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa while normal and below normal rain was predicted for Sindh and Balochistan.

Ahmad Kamal said 80 t0 90 per cent more snow was recorded this year in the catchment areas. However, he said Tarbela dam has capacity of 145 feet to store flood water.

Secretary Water Resources Muhammad Ashraf told the Senate Panel that Indus Water River System Authority (IRSA) was releasing water to the provinces as per their indent. H said melting process was very slow due to variation in temperature resulting low water inflow in the rivers.

However, the Secretary said that Sindh's requirement was met through more water discharge from Mangla dam.

Chairman IRSA Sher Zaman said that three studies were conducted into sea intrusion issue.

The Secretary Planning and Development Balochistan said that three lists of affectees of Mirani dam were prepared after conducting surveys. He said compensation of houses had already been made to the affectees.

He said the federal government has also contributed its share and transferred Rs 930 million for onward payment.

The committee asked the concerned quarters to finalize the list and distribute the amount equally among the affectees.

The meeting was attended by Senators Ahmad Khan, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Quratulain Marri, Sassui Palijo, Gianchand, Nir Muhammad Yousaf Badini, Usman Khan Kakar, Mir Kabeer Shahi and other senior officials of Ministry of Water Resources and IRSA.