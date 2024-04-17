Wheat, Flour Transportation Without Legal Documents Prohibited
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Customs Collectorate advised transporters to transport wheat and its flour along with legal documents to avoid any inconvenience.
A news release issued here on Wednesday said that the transporters should have FBR sales tax invoice carrying seller and buyers Names and other details while transporting wheat and its flour.
Transporters may face difficulty in case no documents are available with them during checking by customs and other departments which are responsible to check smuggling in the country, it concluded.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO reviews security arrangement for Pak vs New Zealand cricket matches9 seconds ago
-
Action taken against overpricing of roti, naan12 seconds ago
-
50 cases registered for violating dengue SOPs15 seconds ago
-
USAID launches $10mln climate financing initiative in Pakistan25 seconds ago
-
CPO orders arrest of double-murder accused33 seconds ago
-
Commissioner briefed about health facilities10 minutes ago
-
Aged man commits suicide10 minutes ago
-
Food Minister warns bakers over Roti prices11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on drug peddlers intensifies across Sindh20 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife, sister20 minutes ago
-
SMIU Associations' delegation meets VC20 minutes ago
-
6 cops suspended over abuse of powers, corruption21 minutes ago