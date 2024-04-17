Open Menu

Wheat, Flour Transportation Without Legal Documents Prohibited

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Customs Collectorate  advised transporters to transport wheat and its flour along with legal documents to avoid any inconvenience.

A news release issued here on Wednesday said that the transporters should have FBR  sales tax invoice carrying seller and buyers Names and other details while transporting wheat and its flour.

Transporters may face difficulty in case no documents are available with them during checking by customs and other departments which are responsible to check smuggling in the country, it concluded.

