UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wheat Quota, Licenses Of Five Flour Mills Suspended

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:31 PM

Wheat quota, licenses of five flour mills suspended

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The quota and licenses of five flour mills were suspended for crushing wheat quota below the prescribed target here on Wednesday.

Rationing Controlling Peshawar, Aftab Umer inspected the process of supply of wheat flour and electricity bills of the flour mills and checked the wheat crushing process of various flour mills.

He said that sufficient wheat quota was provided to the flour mills but some mills were not crushing the wheat according to set quota.

On violation, the licenses of five flour mills including Doaba, Qureshi, Prime, Rizwan and Iqbal flour mills were suspended.

The wheat quota of these flour mills was also suspended for a period of fifteen days. He said no one would be allowed to snatch the rights of the people.

He further said that flour mills should crush the wheat quota according to the set target and avoid hoarding of the commodity. Those found indulged in illegal practice would face stern punitive action, he added.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Al Subaihiya Suburb Council in ..

1 minute ago

Shahbaz Gill unveils govt’s last three-month per ..

11 minutes ago

Why Usman Qadir has been selected for upcoming T20 ..

37 minutes ago

UAE University introduces BSc Aerospace Engineerin ..

47 minutes ago

India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris: F ..

26 minutes ago

Man axed to death in sargodha

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.