Wheat quota, licenses of five flour mills suspended

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The quota and licenses of five flour mills were suspended for crushing wheat quota below the prescribed target here on Wednesday.

Rationing Controlling Peshawar, Aftab Umer inspected the process of supply of wheat flour and electricity bills of the flour mills and checked the wheat crushing process of various flour mills.

He said that sufficient wheat quota was provided to the flour mills but some mills were not crushing the wheat according to set quota.

On violation, the licenses of five flour mills including Doaba, Qureshi, Prime, Rizwan and Iqbal flour mills were suspended.

The wheat quota of these flour mills was also suspended for a period of fifteen days. He said no one would be allowed to snatch the rights of the people.

He further said that flour mills should crush the wheat quota according to the set target and avoid hoarding of the commodity. Those found indulged in illegal practice would face stern punitive action, he added.