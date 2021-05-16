Wheat target to be achieved easily in Punjab: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has sought data of procurement of wheat at government level across Punjab.

In an exclusive talk on Sunday, Abdul Aleem Khan told that the purchase of wheat continued and it would be further accelerated after the banks reopen on Monday.

He said that the target of 3.5 million metric tons of wheat would be easily achieved in Punjab this year.

He further said that due to personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan, farmers had got the record price of wheat at Rs.1800 per mound and they had been fully compensated for their hard work. Senior minister said that the food department and the district administration continued to procure wheat even during the holidays and it hoped that the Punjab government would soon complete 100% target.

He said that instructions had also been issued to the Food department for proper storage of the wheat so that the standard flour could reach the masses, as well.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the Punjab government would ensure supply of this wheat to flour mills at low rates so that people could buy "atta" at minimum possible price.

He said that recent changes in the weather could affect the harvested wheat crop but overall there was bumper crop in Punjab this year and the public and private sectors benefited from it and there would be no shortage in the province.

It is worth mentioning here that process of purchase of wheat started at specified centers in the province after Eid holidays and so far, 96 per cent of the target had already been achieved while more than108 per cent of the "bardana" had been distributed among cultivators.