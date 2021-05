Wheat target to be achieved easily in Punjab: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has sought data of procurement of wheat at government level across Punjab.

In an exclusive talk on Sunday, AbdulAleem Khan told that the purchase of wheat continued and it would be furtheraccelerated after the banks reopen on Monday.

He said that the targetof 3.5 million metric tons of wheat would be easily achieved in Punjabthis year.

He further said that due to personal interestof Prime Minister Imran Khan, farmers had got the record price ofwheat at Rs.1800 per mound and they had been fully compensated for their hard work. Senior minister said that the food department and the district administration continued to procure wheateven during the holidays and it hoped that the Punjabgovernment would soon complete 100% target.

He said thatinstructions had alsobeen issued to the Food department forproper storage of the wheat so that the standard flourcouldreach the masses, as well.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that thePunjab government would ensure supply of this wheat to flour mills atlow rates so that people could buy "atta" at minimum possible price.

He said that recent changes in the weather could affectthe harvested wheat crop but overall there was bumper crop in Punjabthis year andthe public and private sectors benefited from it andtherewould be no shortage in the province.

It is worth mentioning herethat process of purchase of wheatstarted at specified centers in the province after Eid holidays andso far,96 per cent of the target had already been achieved while more than108 per cent of the "bardana" had been distributed among cultivators.