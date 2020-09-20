UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO EPI Team Appreciate Field Staff For Maintaining Record

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

WHO EPI team appreciate field staff for maintaining record

DIR LOWER, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) ::World Health Organization Provincial Technical Team for Lower Dir Sunday appreciated the EPI (Expanded Program on Immunization) in Malakand Division for maintaining complete record including records of vaccination,stock registers coverage areas and field data.

During the visit, WHO EPI Provincial Team conducted the Data Quality Assessment Activity at RHC Ouch, BHU Utala and CD Malakand.

The team also cross checked and clusters were taken in the field for validating the data of previous one year and overall it was appreciated especially accuracy of the data and hard work of the field team.

The team also appreciated the pace of work including regular usage of Tally Sheet, Proper mechanism for New Born registration,daily expense of vaccines and its entry in stock register alongside holding job capacity building of the field team on new guidelines and other updates.

Related Topics

World Visit Job Dir Malakand Sunday Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Serbia-Kosovo deal will pave way for single visa t ..

26 minutes ago

Indonesia reports 3,989 new COVID-19 cases, 105 de ..

41 minutes ago

AREA 2071 hosts Founder Institute’s global start ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber&#039;s &#039;Future Entrepreneur ..

2 hours ago

Musanada commences AED97.5m Ghanima infrastructure ..

2 hours ago

5 civilians injured after Houthi missile falls in ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.