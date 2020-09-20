WHO EPI team appreciate field staff for maintaining record

DIR LOWER, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) ::World Health Organization Provincial Technical Team for Lower Dir Sunday appreciated the EPI (Expanded Program on Immunization) in Malakand Division for maintaining complete record including records of vaccination,stock registers coverage areas and field data.

During the visit, WHO EPI Provincial Team conducted the Data Quality Assessment Activity at RHC Ouch, BHU Utala and CD Malakand.

The team also cross checked and clusters were taken in the field for validating the data of previous one year and overall it was appreciated especially accuracy of the data and hard work of the field team.

The team also appreciated the pace of work including regular usage of Tally Sheet, Proper mechanism for New Born registration,daily expense of vaccines and its entry in stock register alongside holding job capacity building of the field team on new guidelines and other updates.