WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

The officials of WHO and Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa agreed on the continuation of technical assistance, capacity building of the provincial Health Department, bringing improvement in health facilities in far-flung areas and rehabilitation of hospitals in flood-affected areas.

World Health Organization (WHO) will rehabilitate and activate 50 hospitals in the flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This was stated by Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Sub-Office, Dr Babar Alam while talking to Advisor to KP Caretaker Chief Minister on Health, Dr Abid Jameel in Peshawar.

The WHO official said his organization is spending 314 million rupees on the rehabilitation of health centers in flood-affected areas of the province.