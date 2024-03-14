Open Menu

Widow Receives Pension Arrears On Dera Ombudsman’s Orders

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Widow receives pension arrears on Dera Ombudsman’s orders

On the directives of the Federal Ombudsman Office Dera Ismail Khan, a widow has received pension’s arrears from the office of Controller Military Accounts(CMA) pension, Lahore

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) On the directives of the Federal Ombudsman Office Dera Ismail Khan, a widow has received pension’s arrears from the office of Controller Military Accounts(CMA) pension, Lahore.

Spokesman of Ombudsman Office in a press release said that a widow had lodged a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman's office during an open court held at Domail, Bannu, seeking help to get Rs 5,52,000 pension arrears from Controller Military Accounts pension Lahore office.

Soon after receiving the application, Incharge Regional office of Federal Ombudsman, Dera Ismail Khan Sang Marjan ordered an inquiry and got details about the case from the office and thus, the case was decided in a short time.

As a result, the CMA pension office transferred the pending amount of pension arrears to the woman's bank account.

The woman and his family expressed gratitude to Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi and Regional Officer Sang Marjan for their assistance in receiving her rightful pension arrears pending over the last three years.

Regional Office Incharge Sang Marjan Mahsood stated that the institution under the leadership of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi had always extended relief to masses by providing them free and speedy justice.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Lahore Bannu Bank Dera Ismail Khan Women Family From NTS Jobs Court

Recent Stories

Provocative performance artist Abramovic returns t ..

Provocative performance artist Abramovic returns to Amsterdam

11 minutes ago
 Eurozone stock markets hit fresh records on rate c ..

Eurozone stock markets hit fresh records on rate cut hopes

11 minutes ago
 Wildlife experts warn against feeding monkeys in G ..

Wildlife experts warn against feeding monkeys in Galiyat

11 minutes ago
 No further increase in circular debt at close of y ..

No further increase in circular debt at close of year: Musadik

54 minutes ago
 Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Kh ..

Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 State-run BoAJK achieves remarkable financial succ ..

State-run BoAJK achieves remarkable financial success in AJK

6 minutes ago
PEF, LUMS sign agreement for academic research

PEF, LUMS sign agreement for academic research

6 minutes ago
 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan calls on A ..

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan calls on Armenians to discuss EU members ..

6 minutes ago
 PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in ..

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge aft ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline

2 hours ago
 Dera police trace dacoity case; recover snatched v ..

Dera police trace dacoity case; recover snatched vehicle

6 minutes ago
 One dead in latest drone attacks on Russia

One dead in latest drone attacks on Russia

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan