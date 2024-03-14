Widow receives pension arrears on Dera Ombudsman’s orders

On the directives of the Federal Ombudsman Office Dera Ismail Khan, a widow has received pension’s arrears from the office of Controller Military Accounts(CMA) pension, Lahore

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) On the directives of the Federal Ombudsman Office Dera Ismail Khan, a widow has received pension’s arrears from the office of Controller Military Accounts(CMA) pension, Lahore.

Spokesman of Ombudsman Office in a press release said that a widow had lodged a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman's office during an open court held at Domail, Bannu, seeking help to get Rs 5,52,000 pension arrears from Controller Military Accounts pension Lahore office.

Soon after receiving the application, Incharge Regional office of Federal Ombudsman, Dera Ismail Khan Sang Marjan ordered an inquiry and got details about the case from the office and thus, the case was decided in a short time.

As a result, the CMA pension office transferred the pending amount of pension arrears to the woman's bank account.

The woman and his family expressed gratitude to Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi and Regional Officer Sang Marjan for their assistance in receiving her rightful pension arrears pending over the last three years.

Regional Office Incharge Sang Marjan Mahsood stated that the institution under the leadership of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi had always extended relief to masses by providing them free and speedy justice.

