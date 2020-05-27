UrduPoint.com
Wine Shops Sealed On Violation Of SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 08:06 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department on Wednesday sealed wine shops in Jacobabad, Larkana and Mithi for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Excise department took action against the wine shops for not adhering to the SOPs set by the government, according to a communique here.

The owner of the wine shops were also fined for the violation.

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics, Mukesh Kumar Chawala, said the department would take action if any shop was found violating the SOPs.

He warned the wine shop owners to follow SOPs and relevant laws otherwise their shops would be sealed.

