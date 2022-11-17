Winter Family Festival 2022 inaugurated

Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday inaugurated one of the most mega event Winter Family Festival 2022 of Punjab in Jillani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday inaugurated one of the most mega event Winter Family Festival 2022 of Punjab in Jillani Park.

He inspected various stalls displayed in the festival after its inauguration.

Chairman PHA Yasir Gillani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan, Secretary Housing Mujtaba Karamat, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO Lahore and DG PHA also accompanied the Senior Minister.

The Minister while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Winter Family Festival said that a mega recreational event had been organized in Lahore after a long period of time, adding that the citizens would be provided excellent recreational facilities from this event which would continue for one month.

He lauded that excellent security and other arrangements had been made in the Winter Family Festival.

Aslam Iqbal said that the gardeners of PHA played an important role in beautifying Lahore city. He disclosed that steps had been launched to regularize the services of gardeners.

Mian Aslam Iqbal apprised that in the first phase 48 grounds were being improved in the city.

Chairman PHA Yasir Gillani appreciated PHA for organizing a magnificent event for recreation of the citizens of Lahore.

Commissioner Lahore Division said that holding of this event would not only promote the culture of Punjab but of Pakistan as well.

Secretary Housing remarked that PHA by holding such an event had provided a big recreation to the people of the province.