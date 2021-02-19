With masses, corrupt politicians standing on opposite sides, Pakistan to emerge victorious: PM

HAZRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that with masses and corrupt politicians standing on opposite sides, the nation was passing through a decisive moment, and Pakistan with the grace of Allah Almighty will emerge victorious.

"This is a decisive moment for the nation. Masses are on one side, while these thieves and dacoits are on the other. Insha Allah Pakistan will emerge victorious," Imran Khan said while addressing a function after the inauguration of tree plantation drive in Ghazi Barotha under his initiative of 10 billion Tree Tsunami.

The Prime Minister while criticizing the previous governments said during the last 30 years big thieves and corrupt politicians not only hurt the country through their loot and plunder of the public resources but destroyed the moral value as well.

"They created such an impression that corruption is not a bad thing," he remarked and questioned can anybody cite any example of a country which achieved progress and development in the atmosphere of corruption.

The Prime Minister said he was not affected much due to the corruption of `Patwaris', `Thanedars' or other government functionaries but when prime minister or ministers indulged in corruption, the country was badly hurt.

