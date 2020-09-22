UrduPoint.com
Witnesses In Shah's Case Barred From Recording Statements

Tue 22nd September 2020 | 11:30 AM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The witnesses in NAB reference of Rs1.23 billion against PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah came to the judge (judicial magistrate) of the Consumer Court Sukkur to record their statements in the case here on Tuesday.

The counsel of Shah told the judge that the consumer court did not have the mandate to record any statement as the accountability court had declared the supplementary reference as the final reference.

Meanwhile,the NAB prosecutor argued that the investigation was going on so that the consumer court judge being a judicial magistrate could record the statements of witnesses of any case.

