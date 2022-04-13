UrduPoint.com

Woman Dies In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 10:30 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :A woman was crushed to death in road accident as his husband's motorcycle collided with another motorcycle at Mian Chanu, Multan road near Akram pull under the jurisdiction of main Chanu police station here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Talha r/o Kabeer Wala was heading to Mian Chanu on his motorcycle along with his wife Rubeena Bibi (41) years, when they reached near Akram pull their motorcycle hit with another motorcycle which was coming from the opposite side, Resultantly, Rubeena Bibi died on the spot, while Muhammad Talha and other motorcyclist named Tarjumaan Khan sustained serious injuries. Rescuers rushed the spot shifted the body and injured to (DHQ) Khanewal for necessary legal formalities, while police concerned said that the incident occurred due to over speeding.

