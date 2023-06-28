Open Menu

Woman Dies, Three Injured As Roof Collapses Due To Heavy Rain In Nasirabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2023 | 10:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :A woman died and three people were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Dharpali Mahalla Dera Murad Jamali area of Nasirabad district due to heavy rain on Wednesday.

Tehsildar Mujibur Rehman Satakzai and Patwari Ghulam Rasool Buzdar provided medical facilities to the injured on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Nairabad Ayesha Zehri.

Tents and other equipment were initially provided to the affected family, emergency was already in force in the civil hospital on the orders of the district administration under the supervision of Dr. Ayaz Hussain Jamali, medical aid was provided to the injured and they were referred to Larkana based hospital for further treatment.

Deputy Commissioner expressed condolences to the bereaved family during inspecting the collapsed house, adding that the government would be approached for financial assistance to the victim's family.

She said that natural calamities could not be fought at all, however, the government has been trying to remedy the damage caused by natural calamities within the available resources.

In view of the rains, all possible steps were being taken by the district administration, work was being done under a solid strategy to deal with the emergency situation and all the concerned authorities have been put on high alert, she maintained.

