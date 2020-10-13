Woman, her uncle shot at, injured by husband

A young woman and her uncle were shot at and injured by her husband here on Tuesday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :A young woman and her uncle were shot at and injured by her husband here on Tuesday.

According to rescue-1122, Sonia Bibi (22) had contracted love marriage with Rana Imran of Mohallah Kashmir Nagar a year ago but their relations strained on one pretext or the other and she decided to get divorce from him.

Sonia Bibi along with her Uncle Zafar Ali (65) was returning from civil courts after filing divorce suit against her husband when her husband allegedly opened fire at them near Gala Qazianwala, Hafizabad. They received critical bullet injuries.

The Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to the Trauma Centre Hafizabad from where theywere referred to Lahore hospital in precarious condition.

City police have registered a case against the accused.