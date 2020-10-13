UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman, Her Uncle Shot At, Injured By Husband

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:21 PM

Woman, her uncle shot at, injured by husband

A young woman and her uncle were shot at and injured by her husband here on Tuesday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :A young woman and her uncle were shot at and injured by her husband here on Tuesday.

According to rescue-1122, Sonia Bibi (22) had contracted love marriage with Rana Imran of Mohallah Kashmir Nagar a year ago but their relations strained on one pretext or the other and she decided to get divorce from him.

Sonia Bibi along with her Uncle Zafar Ali (65) was returning from civil courts after filing divorce suit against her husband when her husband allegedly opened fire at them near Gala Qazianwala, Hafizabad. They received critical bullet injuries.

The Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to the Trauma Centre Hafizabad from where theywere referred to Lahore hospital in precarious condition.

City police have registered a case against the accused.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Fire Police Marriage Divorce Young Hafizabad Women From Love

Recent Stories

Pompeo to Launch US-Saudi Strategic Dialogue in Wa ..

16 seconds ago

Infantino underlines FIFA’s continued commitment ..

1 hour ago

Financial aid for cardiac surgery

17 seconds ago

Pakistan stands for peace; Kashmiris principal par ..

20 seconds ago

CTP launches smog awareness campaign

22 seconds ago

Youth urged to focus on doing business

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.