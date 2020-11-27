UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Hurt As Gas Geyser Burst

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:27 PM

Woman hurt as gas geyser burst

A woman sustained serious injuries as gas geyser burst into a house near at Fatehpur chowk on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :A woman sustained serious injuries as gas geyser burst into a house near at Fatehpur chowk on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a gas geyser suddenly burst into a house at Fatehpur chowk tehsil Alipur in whicha woman sustained serious injuriesas wall collapsed.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured woman to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Alipur.

Related Topics

Injured Fatehpur Alipur Rescue 1122 Women Gas

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz to be released on pa ..

7 minutes ago

Man shot dead over enmity in sargodha

3 minutes ago

Covid positivity ratio soars, Ulemas taken on boar ..

3 minutes ago

Germany hits million virus cases as vaccine doubt ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition's immature attitude to put lives, econo ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Rostec to Start Full-Scale Production of ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.