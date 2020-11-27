Woman hurt as gas geyser burst

A woman sustained serious injuries as gas geyser burst into a house near at Fatehpur chowk on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :A woman sustained serious injuries as gas geyser burst into a house near at Fatehpur chowk on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a gas geyser suddenly burst into a house at Fatehpur chowk tehsil Alipur in whicha woman sustained serious injuriesas wall collapsed.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured woman to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Alipur.