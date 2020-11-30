UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed Over Domestic Issues

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 12:27 PM

A man killed his wife over domestic issues in Mitha Tiwana Police limits on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :A man killed his wife over domestic issues in Mitha Tiwana Police limits on Monday.

The police said Hafeez Elahi of Mitha Tiwana quarreled with his wife, 28-year-old Naseem Akhter, over family matters and killed her by hitting an iron rod in her head.

The accused fled while the body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

