Woman killed, two injured due to roof collapse

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :A woman was killed while two others sustained injuries as the roof of a house caved in due to rain and heavy winds near Shaikh Madina Qadir Pur Raan.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call that the roof of a house collapsed in which three persons were stranded under debris.

The Rescue teams rushed to the spot and recovered the body of a woman and two got injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid.