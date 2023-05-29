UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed, Two Injured Due To Roof Collapse

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Woman killed, two injured due to roof collapse

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :A woman was killed while two others sustained injuries as the roof of a house caved in due to rain and heavy winds near Shaikh Madina Qadir Pur Raan.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call that the roof of a house collapsed in which three persons were stranded under debris.

The Rescue teams rushed to the spot and recovered the body of a woman and two got injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid.

Related Topics

Injured Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on re-election

2 minutes ago
 ACRES 2023 successfully concludes its eighth sessi ..

ACRES 2023 successfully concludes its eighth session

17 minutes ago
 Leeds United, Leicester City join Southampton in r ..

Leeds United, Leicester City join Southampton in relegation to EFL Championship

32 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s International Initiative of Law Enforce ..

UAE&#039;s International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate garners inter ..

1 hour ago
 FIA President meets with President of FIFA

FIA President meets with President of FIFA

3 hours ago
 246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.