Woman shot dead over marriage issue in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :A woman was gunned down in an incident of firing in Miani police limits.

Police sources said Friday that Muhammad Jahangir resident of village Rakh Miani wanted to arrange love marriage with Nida d/o Muhammad Ashraf (16).

The father of Nida has refused the proposal. As a result the accused Jahangir has allegedly shot dead Nida and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. The police, on the report of deceased's father Muhammad Ashraf, have registered case against the accused and started investigation.