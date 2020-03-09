UrduPoint.com
Woman Thief Posing As House Maid Held In Capital On Theft Charges

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:29 PM

Woman thief posing as house maid held in capital on theft charges

An Okara-based woman thief, posing as a house maid, has been arrested by Islamabad Police on Monday from Ramna, G-11 Islamabad on theft charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :An Okara-based woman thief, posing as a house maid, has been arrested by Islamabad Police on Monday from Ramna, G-11 Islamabad on theft charges.

The woman, Allah Rakhi, was arrested by the special team constituted under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Criminal Investigation Agency, Islamabad Police Hakim Khan to ensure safety of people's life and properties in the area of Ramna Police Station, the spokesperson told APP.

He said the special team recovered gold ornaments amounting to millions of rupees from the culprit. The stolen goods also included a precious wrist watch, he added.

The spokesperson said the First Information Report had also been registered for further investigation.

Meanwhile, DIG Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed had appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for strict vigilance to ensure apprehension of the anti-social elements in the Federal capital.

In a press release issued by the police, Waqar ud Din Syed said the capital Police would safeguard its youth from various social evils like usage of drugs for their brighter future.

He said it was a collective responsibility of every person to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for necessary action if required.

