Woman Undergoes Surgery After Social Media Post Activates Health Officials
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A woman who complained of being overlooked by DHQ Hospital staff despite of her appendicitis pain underwent successful surgery after a social media post activated the local administration and the doctors in Muzaffargarh.
Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali on Friday took notice of the public complaints over the lack of facilities at DHQ Hospital and sought a report from the officials with a warning that those responsible would face action.
The Hospital administration sprang into action after video of the woman went viral on social media platforms.
Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr.
Amir Bashir met family of the ailing woman on Friday and informed that the operation was successful and the patient was stable.
The MS said that the operation was conducted just within two hours after it was brought to their notice and the patient was properly checked by Radiologist through ultrasonography before the surgery.
The MS admitted that the DHQ hospital faced enormous rush of patients but still they try to manage to ensure patients do not suffer. He said, they are working on improving facilities and asked the patients and their attendants to contact him directly in case of any problem.
Recent Stories
Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails
PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar apprises women on Islamic banking5 minutes ago
-
NA passes motion to authorize speaker to nominate members for Standing Committees5 minutes ago
-
KP Governor, Turkish Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation15 minutes ago
-
Education ministry to ensure provision of clean drinking water in ICT schools15 minutes ago
-
DC orders strict anti-dengue measure15 minutes ago
-
Finance and Planning committee HU sanctions 82 million rupees for Battagram sub campus15 minutes ago
-
High-level monitoring teams conducting surprise inspection of hajj arrangements: Director15 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails16 minutes ago
-
345 cops promoted as head constable25 minutes ago
-
Man killed over property dispute25 minutes ago
-
Education ministry announces to change ICT school timing25 minutes ago
-
Official of heath dept arrested for taking bribe45 minutes ago