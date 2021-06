(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The body of a woman was recovered from River Jhelum in Sahiwal police precincts on Friday.

Some locals spotted the body floating in the river near Sheikh Panja Pattan village and informed the police.

The body was fished out and removed to mortuary for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.