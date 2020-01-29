UrduPoint.com
Women Artisan Urges To Establish Regulatory Body

Wed 29th January 2020 | 02:24 PM

Women artisans here on Wednesday urged the concerned authorities to develop a regulatory body for paying attention on their issues besides working on their feasible solution within available resources

Talking to APP they said rural women were empowering themselves by contributing their share in art and culture but they have limited access to proper channels for their appropriate display to get handsome of their products.

Naheed Imran, a rural woman said, "We donot know marketing skills while limited information and financial resources barred them to present their work in exhibitions".

There is a dire need to guide us how to connect to the market channels for getting suitable amount of their hard work, she further said.

Asma Jilani, a widow woman said, "My work needs effort to reach big market in time but unfortunately it would not reach at the proper customer who can give me its proper cost."Ayesha Habib a skill work teacher said, "Art of rural women was the real asset of home based workers which also represents country's cultural identity but they were not getting due return of their effort and there was no regulatory body to protect their rights".

