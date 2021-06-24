UrduPoint.com
Women Development Center To Be Established At Government College University

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 10:00 PM

The Punjab government will establish a Women Development Centre (WDC) at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore to raise awareness and facilitate women for their career development, entrepreneurship, online education, and leadership

A memorandum of understanding was signed here in a graceful ceremony at the University's Faiz Seminar Hall on Thursday. Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana was the Chief Guest on the occasion. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi and WDD, Punjab Secretary Ambreen Raza signed the ten-point accord.

The centre would be established this year with a one-time grant from Women Development Department (WDD), Punjab.

Earlier, the minister also inaugurated the up-gradation of the university's day-care centre where WDD is providing equipment, trained staff and other facilities costing around rupees four million.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs Fatyana said every year, thousands of talented and qualified women leave their professional careers due to a lack of better day-care facilities in their departments where they can leave children with trust.

The minister said WDD will set up new day-care centres for the children of faculty and staff at Lahore College for Women University and Home Economics University. She said GCU-WDC will act network of all women development centres at GCU.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Asghar Zaidi said daycare is a specialised job, and children would not be left with untrained staff. He said that GCU-WDC would empower women besides providing career guidance and counselling services. He also highlighted the need to raise awareness among men about the rights of women.

A large number of female faculty members were also present on this occasion.

