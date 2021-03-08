Women empowerment to achieve peace, development: Shafqat Mehmood

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said that women's empowerment is mandatory to achieve development, peace and prosperity in any society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said that women's empowerment is mandatory to achieve development, peace and prosperity in any society.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar held here at Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) in connection with International Women's Day, to commemorate women's role in the development of society.

The event was also attended by the Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Akram, Secretary Federal Education Farah Hamid, Chairman Federal Board and other concerned officials.

Federal Minister further said that the government was making all-out efforts, ensuring provision of equal opportunities to women in all sectors.

He said that especially, the federal government was ensuring provision of education to each and every girl on top priority as their basic right.

He also presented tribute to women on International Women's Day due to which this world is more peaceful and prosperous.

Speaking on the occasion, Wajiha Akram also highlighted the role of women in country's socio-economic development.

She said that women's education was top priority of the incumbent government adding, it had taken numerous steps for the girls education.

It is impossible for any country to progress without empowering its women, she added.