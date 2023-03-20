Women participation must for achieving national development: Mayor Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Mayor Mardan Himayatullah Mayar advocate on Monday said the dream of national development could not be achieved without the practical and effective participation of women in the political process of the country.

Addressing a district public assembly organized under the auspices of the Jazba Programme of the South Asia Partnership Pakistan in Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Hall on Monday, he said that it was our duty to agree for all political parties to ensure their due share and make all possible efforts for the empowerment of women.

Besides, the local resource Person of the Jazba Programme Nusrat Ara, former ANP MPA Shahid Waheed, Aliya Nawab (PTI), Irfan Mohmand (PPP), Fakharuzaman Tanoli (PML-N), social workers Mohammad Shahid Khan, Hassan Ehsas and others also attended the function. Furthermore, women leaders, councillors, women voter networks, youth groups and members of the Jazba Forum also participated.

On this occasion, awards were also distributed among the women poets while Local Resource Person of Jazba Programme Nusrat Ara, Rehana Shakeel and Nazneen Jan presented the charter of demand and called for ensuring of 33% representation of women in national, provincial and local governments and bounding political parties to issues 5% elections tickets to women for national, provincial assemblies and local councils.

Furthermore, the charter of demand also included equal partnership of women in decision-making for the operation of local government and appropriate and practical steps for guaranteeing women participation.

The local resource person of Jazba Programme, Nusrat Ara said that efforts were being made in various districts to ensure the participation of women in the political process and creating awareness in this regard is continued.

The purpose of the programme, she said is to guarantee gender equilibrium, awareness about women's rights and promotion of the useful role of Pakistan in the national political process.

Other speakers called for the utilization of all available resources for the welfare and women's empowerment and taking of joint efforts for effective participation of women in the economic and political process.

The speakers also stressed special focus on the legislation for the protection of the rights of constitutional rights. They also pinpointed that the number of women on major offices in the political parties is also nominal.