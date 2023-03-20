UrduPoint.com

Women Participation Must For Achieving National Development: Mayor Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Women participation must for achieving national development: Mayor Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Mayor Mardan Himayatullah Mayar advocate on Monday said the dream of national development could not be achieved without the practical and effective participation of women in the political process of the country.

Addressing a district public assembly organized under the auspices of the Jazba Programme of the South Asia Partnership Pakistan in Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Hall on Monday, he said that it was our duty to agree for all political parties to ensure their due share and make all possible efforts for the empowerment of women.

Besides, the local resource Person of the Jazba Programme Nusrat Ara, former ANP MPA Shahid Waheed, Aliya Nawab (PTI), Irfan Mohmand (PPP), Fakharuzaman Tanoli (PML-N), social workers Mohammad Shahid Khan, Hassan Ehsas and others also attended the function. Furthermore, women leaders, councillors, women voter networks, youth groups and members of the Jazba Forum also participated.

On this occasion, awards were also distributed among the women poets while Local Resource Person of Jazba Programme Nusrat Ara, Rehana Shakeel and Nazneen Jan presented the charter of demand and called for ensuring of 33% representation of women in national, provincial and local governments and bounding political parties to issues 5% elections tickets to women for national, provincial assemblies and local councils.

Furthermore, the charter of demand also included equal partnership of women in decision-making for the operation of local government and appropriate and practical steps for guaranteeing women participation.

The local resource person of Jazba Programme, Nusrat Ara said that efforts were being made in various districts to ensure the participation of women in the political process and creating awareness in this regard is continued.

The purpose of the programme, she said is to guarantee gender equilibrium, awareness about women's rights and promotion of the useful role of Pakistan in the national political process.

Other speakers called for the utilization of all available resources for the welfare and women's empowerment and taking of joint efforts for effective participation of women in the economic and political process.

The speakers also stressed special focus on the legislation for the protection of the rights of constitutional rights. They also pinpointed that the number of women on major offices in the political parties is also nominal.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Awami National Party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Mardan Mohammad Shahid Shakeel Women All Government Share Asia Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks ..

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks at Copenhagen Climate Ministe ..

2 minutes ago
 Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month wit ..

Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month with a thoughtful passenger journ ..

8 minutes ago
 Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in ..

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in Umm Al Qaiwain

47 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer ..

Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer Experience Digital Platform&# ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesda ..

UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesday

47 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for ..

Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for Happiness and Wellbeing

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.